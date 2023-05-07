At the end of 2022, mortgage balances in the United States topped 11 trillion dollars — with almost $1 trillon in interest and refinanced debt added during 2021. As real-life Americans struggle through a housing affordability crisis, it only makes sense that many of our favorite animated characters may no longer afford their hometowns in today’s market.

A recent study notes that housing costs should make up 30% or less of the overall household budget, yet nearly half the country is spending more than that. Interestingly, America’s favorite animated TV families seem worse off than the average real-life homeowner. Clustered in states such as New York, California, Oregon, and New Jersey, they represent some of the least affordable areas in the entire country.

Recommended for you