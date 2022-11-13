Redfin Layoffs

A Redfin “for sale” sign stands in front of a house on Oct. 28, 2020, in Seattle. The online real estate broker is cutting 862 employees and shutting down its instant-cash-offer subsidiary RedfinNow, another casualty of two-decade high interest rates stoked by the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

 ELAINE THOMPSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON — Online real estate broker Redfin is cutting 862 employees and shutting down its instant-cash-offer subsidiary RedfinNow, another casualty of two-decade high interest rates stoked by the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

The job cuts amount to 13% of Redfin’s workforce, the company announced in a regulatory filing. Redfin also laid off 470 employees in June, blaming slowing home sales.

Recommended for you