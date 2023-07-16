Rent increase

Rent prices have increased dramatically over the past four decades. Since 1985, rent growth has exceeded inflation by 40% and income by 7%, according to a new study from Real Estate Witch.

While rent prices have climbed steadily upward, wage growth has been more volatile. Since 2011, income has increased about 4% each year. However, if adjusted for inflation, it’s grown just 2% each year, according. As the price of rent rises, the purchasing power of the average U.S. worker erodes.

