Rebecca DeWhitt shows how she connects an extension cord to her electric vehicle’s charging cable outside the Portland, Ore., home she rents on Sept. 30, 2022. DeWhitt and her partner aren’t allowed to use the rental home’s garage and so they charge their EV using an extension cord that plugs into a standard electrical outlet outside their front door. The great transition to electric vehicles is underway but for millions of renters like DeWhitt, access to charging remains a significant barrier.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephanie Terrell was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles when she bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall.

But Terrell encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving: As a renter, she doesn’t have a place to plug in overnight, and the public charging stations near her are often in use. The 23-year-old nearly ran out of power on the freeway recently because a charging station she was counting on was busy.

