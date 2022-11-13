NEW YORK — iQuanti: A home is more than just a roof over your head. It can also be an investment in your future if you’re planning to buy. Yet there are many things to consider when you’re deciding whether to rent or buy. After all, when you buy a home, you build equity, but some renters are willing to forego the potential financial gain so they won’t have the responsibility of homeownership.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to rent or buy comes down to your unique financial situation, plans, and goals. So, which is the better option for you?

