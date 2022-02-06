This home is located at 1075 Entrance Road in Avon Park. This home is priced at $439,900, and is listed by Tania C. Bobe, broker/owner of MB&A Realty.
The price has been reduced. Your dream house is here and waiting for you.
Buy cheaper than you can build near the beautiful River Greens Golf Course located in Avon Park.
Owner states, “This is better than new” with all the upgrades this home has to offer. The home features a newer metal roof, freshly painted inside and out, a split floor plan with four spacious bedrooms, new cabinetry, granite countertops in kitchen area, and an additional TV/entertaining room overlooking the pool area.
Great curb appeal on a corner lot, this property has updated landscaping. Enjoy the custom pool and relax in the hot tub. The yard is fenced and much more for you to come see.
This home has no HOA fees. Enjoy the view of the par-72, 18-hole River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park. Designed by Jack Kidwell and opened for play in 1969, the course is great for all abilities with target golf and strategy coming into play.
Truly a real Florida experience with palm trees, pastures, orange trees and gorgeous lake views throughout the property. Come take a look today.
For more information, call Tania C. Bobe at 863-270-8484.
MLS# 283890