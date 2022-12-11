Terrell 1

This home is located at 972 W. Village Green Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $344,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Perfectly situated on the golf course in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County (River Greens Golf Community). As you arrive at the property, you will first notice the professionally manicured lawn with beautiful landscaping.

