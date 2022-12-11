This home is located at 972 W. Village Green Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $344,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Perfectly situated on the golf course in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County (River Greens Golf Community). As you arrive at the property, you will first notice the professionally manicured lawn with beautiful landscaping.
This custom-built home with three bedrooms, two baths, plus an oversized garage is a must see. It features an open-floor concept and a completely updated kitchen that includes: granite counter tops, soft close solid wood cabinets, deep drawers, double sink, wrap around bar. There is a separate dining room and a breakfast nook with a view of the golf course.
The master bedroom en suite has dual sink vanities, his and her walk-in closets, soaker tub, private water closet, block glass for natural lighting and a step-in shower. On the opposite side of the home with a private entrance there are two guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between.
To the rear of the home is a 42-by-18-foot lanai that provides great space for entertaining or to enjoy a cup of coffee with an awesome view of the golf course. If you want to add a pool to this home there is plenty of room in the spacious backyard.
There have been numerous improvements made to this move-in ready home such as: roof, 2017; A/C, 2020; hot water heater, 2020; freshly painted inside and out; all the windows, screens, outdoor carpet on the lania; tiled flooring in the kitchen, living room, dining area and custom cabinets in the garage.
This home has been meticulously maintained with one the best floor plans for a family or extended family situation.
For additional information and a private viewing of this amazing home contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.