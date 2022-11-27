In October 2022, the yield on a 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped to 3.98 percent, and it’s expected to increase to 4.73 percent by June of next year. That’s sent mortgage rates skyrocketing to a 20-year high at the same time housing prices are up. For Americans looking to buy a house, it all adds up to needing a sizeable downpayment if they hope to manage affordable financing.

According to the Zillow Home Value Index , the standard home value in the United States is $357,000. To get a reasonable interest rate and avoid paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), they’ll want to have 20% set aside for a down payment — or nearly $72,000.

