Wee goblins out begging for treats brings to mind the spookier side of this holiday. While there are all sorts of made-up monsters and creepy incarnations to scare yourself silly, Mother Nature is the best at rolling out the fear factor.
Our insect species are downright horrific when viewed up close under magnification. I passionately believe that nearly every Hollywood monster has been inspired by an entomology image. In fact, here are some super “scary” critters to bring a tickle or shiver to your spirit.
Burying beetles boast the orange and black colors of Halloween and are our carrion beetles. For those unsavvy to insect dining preferences, this is a term used to refer to dead things. These fast-moving beetles seek out the dead and begin the astonishing practice of “burying” the corpse. Systematically removing the feathers or fur of whatever small critter they find, the decaying flesh becomes a meal for their own young. For dessert they may seek decaying fruit and tiny mites hitch a ride so they can jump off and dine on the developing maggots within the corpse.
Smaller but oh so deadly – if you were an ant anyway – the enormous jaws of the ant lion are super scary. This tiny predator creates pits in sandy soils, creating a nearly impossible to escape trap for the ants it dines on. If one slips in and tries to climb out, the walls of the pit collapse, bringing the insect straight to the bottom. The ant lion emerges, grabbing the bug and dragging it under the surface to consume. Look for small pits in sandy areas under roof overhangs or other places protected from the rain.
Nestled in those small, sheltered areas, you might see beige, tufted egg sacs within stiff, fibrous spider webbing too. This is the web of a brown widow. A coffee with cream color, her underside is marked with an orange hourglass and her upper abdomen may be spotted or lightly marked. In the same family is the shiny bodied black widow, marked with a red hourglass. You should avoid disturbing these spiders as their venom can pack a nasty trick.
Harmless but rather startling to encounter, the large, furry fishing spider is a speedy runner who easily takes to water. Creating a bubble with its body, this spider can scuba to catch a hapless minnow to dine on. Watch for them resting on emergent vegetation adjacent to the surface of slow-moving streams or ponds.
The Halloween pennant dragonfly is a harmless, stunning beauty ... unless you’re an insect. A predatory aerial hunter, their flight ability is unmatched. While some fear these “flying darning needles” they are unable to sting. You’d be better off to beware the wallop of wincing our stinging caterpillar’s pack. The Io silkworm moth is a beauty not often observed but the larval stage is one you might come across from time to time. Bright green with a red and white “racing stripe” I like to say it’s suggesting you dash away before it brushes up against you with its stinging hairs.
Nature has many startling and wondrous creatures that are both beautiful and fearsome. Enjoy the treat of the wild and don’t be tricked into thinking there’s nothing out there.