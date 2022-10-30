Wee goblins out begging for treats brings to mind the spookier side of this holiday. While there are all sorts of made-up monsters and creepy incarnations to scare yourself silly, Mother Nature is the best at rolling out the fear factor.

Our insect species are downright horrific when viewed up close under magnification. I passionately believe that nearly every Hollywood monster has been inspired by an entomology image. In fact, here are some super “scary” critters to bring a tickle or shiver to your spirit.

Recommended for you