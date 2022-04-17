SEBRING — If you’ve ever driven on U.S. 27 towards North Sebring, then surely you’re familiar with Hayes Automotive on the corner of New Life Way.
Originally from Canada, Jim Hayes moved to Sebring as a young boy in 1959 with his parents, who started a gas station business. Coming from an automotive family, it was natural for Hayes to open his own business in March of 1982.
Hayes Automotive has been an institution on the corner of U.S. 27 and New Life Way for 40 years when he decided it’s time to retire.
“My customers have become friends over the years and I will miss them. They will be in good hands with Junior Gonzalez, who worked for me for seven years, and is currently located at 4300 U.S. 27 North,” Hayes said.
When Hayes made the decision to sell he reached out to Maureen Cool from RE/MAX Realty Plus who he has known since 1988 when Cool took her car to Jim for work.
“It was an honor to sell Jim’s property and I appreciate the trust he placed in me and I wish him a well-deserved retirement!” Cool said.
Cool enlisted the assistance of her colleague, Jeanny Campbell, also from RE/MAX Realty Plus. The pair have successfully worked together on other commercial projects, leveraging each other’s strengths. Cool is great at marketing and Campbell is never afraid to pick up the phone to look for buyers.
“Immediately after getting a signed listing agreement, we both started making phone calls looking for a buyer when I received a lead and within 24 hours we had a signed contract. This sale was partially possible because of the Sebring City Council’s approval, a couple years ago, of annexation to extend the city limits, making sewer available,” Campbell said.
What’s next for the “Hayes Building?” The future home of Caliber Car Wash, founded in 2018 by two Central Florida natives and childhood friends. The Caliber team is known for focusing on fast, friendly service and specialized detailing freebies customers can use after every wash.
These days you can find Jim Hayes at a golf course or Maureen Cool and Jeanny Campbell can be reached at RE/MAX Realty Plus, 809 U.S. 27, Sebring; 863-385-0077.