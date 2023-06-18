Off The Charts Home Equity

This Oct. 17, 2017, file photo shows a home for sale in Fort Washington, Pa. Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter of 2023, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in more than a decade, the average U.S. homeowner with a mortgage has less home equity than they did a year earlier.

Among the roughly 63% of U.S. homes with a mortgage, average homeowner equity per borrower was $274,070 in the first quarter, down 1.9% from the same quarter last year, according to real estate data tracker CoreLogic.

