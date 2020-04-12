With all the sheltering in place, stay-at-home and self-quarantining going on, it’s likely you’ve been spending more time in your own residence. Have you noticed new interactions with wildlife as you’ve done this? I’ve personally been delighted by previously unknown visits from common yellowthroat in my backyard. Watching this handsome fellow bopping about my bromeliads picking insects was a positive moment of joy. His bright yellow chest and black-masked face shone in the late afternoon sunlight and reminded me how nature always endures.
Other chance encounters included the mating of white-winged doves and a nesting pair of catbirds. While I haven’t yet verified the location, I’m also nearly certain the cascades of Spanish moss in my garden have been chosen as the nesting site for a pair of Northern parulas. They are bopping about each morning and afternoon, announcing their presence with that familiar rising buzzy trill. One evening we were even blessed to watch a male splashing about in our fountain.
While some of nature is able to move about more so than humans these days, other creatures are more like homebodies. In fact, some carry their home with them wherever they go. Most are familiar with the lumbering Gopher tortoises frequenting drier habitats of our region. While their hard-shelled protection gives them a safe shelter at any moment, don’t forget they dig deep, sloping tunnels under the sand too. The bagworm, however, carries its “house” wherever it goes, and females will always be “quarantined” within their home.
Comprised of several species here in Florida, the female stays in the “bag” her whole existence in caterpillar form-talk about sheltering-in-place. The males do metamorphose to a dark, hairy black moth. It seems a little unfair perhaps, but females do live longer than males. Males perish within days. Females drag their home, which becomes an egg sack after mating, around for several more weeks.
When the young hatch, they utilize their spinning silk to float on the breeze to a host plant. Here they begin constructing their own shelter-in-place sack of sticks, leaves and similar items stuck together with more silken thread and the caterpillar eats. Only the head is seen emerging from the little wooden home as the larvae grow through seven separate stages to adulthood. As it grows it adds to its stick cocoon and when ready to pupate, it attaches this stick-built shelter to a limb and seals the end closed. Fully encapsulated, it pupates into its adult form.
Sometimes seen as a pest insect, it should be noted over 10 species of parasitic wasps rely on bagworms for the survival of their own young so unless it is an issue of plant mortality, perhaps leave them to eat and be eaten.
If you’re safe at home but going a little stir crazy, step outside and take some time to really look around. Chances are you’ll make some new discoveries of your own and perhaps find that nature is also “sheltering-in-place” right there with you. If nothing else, may you appreciate the example of complete metamorphose on this very special day. Enjoy some wildlife moments and let me know what you discovered.