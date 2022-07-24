This home is located at 2760 N. Avon Blvd., Avon Park. The home is priced at $269,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a corner lot on a quiet street, this lovely three-bedroom, two-bath, twp-car garage home is surrounded by trees, giving it a peaceful and relaxing vibe.
Enter from the covered front porch to find architectural features including cathedral ceilings, plant shelves, updated light fixtures and diagonally laid tile flooring.
Featuring both a living room and family room, this home offers plenty of space for entertaining family and friends.
The large kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinets, a built-in desk, pantry, and breakfast bar. French doors lead to the family room with a convenient pass-through from the kitchen.
The owners’ suite features a walk-in closet and ceramic walk-in shower. There are two more bedrooms and a bath on the other side of the home offering privacy for both the owner and their guests. The good-sized, in-house laundry room offers cabinets for storage and a convenient folding station.
This lovely home, built in 2006, has 1,828 square feet of living area with 2,317 total square footage. It is situated on a quarter-acre, corner lot with plenty of shade trees.