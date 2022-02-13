This home is located at 100 Foxwood Drive, Lake Placid. Brand new to the market, this home is offered at $319,000 and is listed with Patty Roberts and Brittany Molinaro of Century 21 Advanced All Service Realty.
Located on a quiet paved cul-de-sac street, this home is situated on a country one-acre lot adorned with beautiful oaks trees. The back of the property is adjacent to large acreage. There is room to park an RV and outdoor toys with a double cattle gate on the side of the property for easy access. Outdoor features include an outdoor covered grilling area, 18-by-31-foot concrete pad, attached 12-by-14 workshop with carport, ideal for golf-cart or bicycle parking. Lots of outside entertaining space.
With over 2,000 square feet under air and 3,300 total square feet, this spacious three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home offers a split floor plan with both a living and family room, dining area, office, plus a screened porch.
The exterior of this home has great curb appeal with a nicely manicured yard and front covered screened entry porch. This home offers a spacious floor plan with an updated kitchen with granite counters and backsplash plus breakfast bar open to dining area and family room.
The guest bedrooms and bath are located off of the living room with a pocket door offering added privacy. The master bedroom has a private bath with large walk-in shower and custom walk-in closet. Situated off the master bedroom and adjacent to the family room is a 13-by-15-foot office or bonus room.
The 18-by-18-foot rear screened porch with cathedral wood-beamed ceiling includes an outdoor kitchen with granite counter, sink and bar refrigerator. This porch goes perfectly with the natural outdoor surroundings. The inside laundry room is convenient with cabinetry, washer and dryer. The attached 20-by-21-foot garage comes complete with shelving and cabinetry. Additional features include: security system, well irrigation and a brand-new potable well.
This home is a must see for anyone who likes the quiet county lifestyle. To view this property, contact Brittany Molinaro at 863-253-7103 “Hablo Espanol” or email Bnmolinaro@gmail.com or Patty Roberts at 863-381-5765 or email pattyroberts@comcast.net.