Off The Charts Low Housing Inventory

A real estate sign stands outside of a recently sold home on Feb. 21, 2023, in Valrico, Fla. Americans eager to buy a home this spring, beware: It’s slim pickings out there. The number of U.S. homes on the market is at near-historic lows, which could dim would-be buyers’ prospects for finding a house or condo and fuel competition for the most affordable properties, economists say.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Americans eager to buy a home this spring, beware: It’s slim pickings out there.

The number of U.S. homes on the market is at near-historic lows, which could dim would-be buyers’ prospects for finding a house or condo and fuel competition for the most affordable properties, economists say.

