As I entered the garage after a long workday, I spied one of my furry freeloaders sitting on top of something and chattering excitedly about the capture. Assuming she had caught another Cuban brown anole, which seem to regularly find their way into her lair, I put down all the stuff in my arms and headed over to rescue it.
She readjusted as I approached, clearly preparing to snatch the critter and bolt into the house with it. Slowly I moved closer while soothingly explaining the lizard needed to go free. Undeterred, she sensed my approach and began scrambling to snatch it up as I reached in to take it from her. A long tail slid out from under her in the tussle revealing it was not a lizard. I quickly scanned the colors to be sure she hadn’t caught something venomous. Identifying it as a young Southern black racer, I immobilized the cat and carefully extricated the snake.
The small, thin hatchling marked with colorful rusty toned bands and spots on a lighter grayish body will shed its skin and coloration as it eats and grows. Emerging from a clutch of eggs laid by a female over the summer months, hatchlings are self-sustaining as soon as they emerge. Their colorful banding fades to an overall dull blackish color leaving a bit of white or lighter tones on the chin once fully grown. For now, it was a colorful cutie happy to be saved and then released back into the yard.
Common in urban and natural areas, the Southern black racer is active during daylight hours and found in most of the state. Consuming toads, frogs, and lizards, in adulthood it will seek out mice and rats for a meal. All prey is captured, swallowed whole and eaten while alive. Having this harmless pest-controlling reptile slithering around your yard will reduce vermin with no effort on your part or the need for harmful chemicals.
Eventually reaching a length of nearly six feet, these slender, black snakes may be noticed rapidly crossing lawns, climbing into shrubbery to bask in the sun or resting coiled up in brush or clumps of grass. About the same size as a garden hose, they are slenderer bodied than the less commonly observed, impressively large, glossy black, Eastern indigo snake. Non-venomous, Southern black racers will strike repeatedly in defense if handled, but the small teeth leave minor wounds like those resulting from getting tangled up in briars. Thankfully this ensured neither feline nor snake had any injuries following their encounter.