As I entered the garage after a long workday, I spied one of my furry freeloaders sitting on top of something and chattering excitedly about the capture. Assuming she had caught another Cuban brown anole, which seem to regularly find their way into her lair, I put down all the stuff in my arms and headed over to rescue it.

She readjusted as I approached, clearly preparing to snatch the critter and bolt into the house with it. Slowly I moved closer while soothingly explaining the lizard needed to go free. Undeterred, she sensed my approach and began scrambling to snatch it up as I reached in to take it from her. A long tail slid out from under her in the tussle revealing it was not a lizard. I quickly scanned the colors to be sure she hadn’t caught something venomous. Identifying it as a young Southern black racer, I immobilized the cat and carefully extricated the snake.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

These snakes will sometimes exhibit a defensive posture of coiling up in leaf litter and vibrating their tail to mimic the buzzing sounds from a rattlesnake’s tail buttons.