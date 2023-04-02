Small renovations

Various smaller renovations can provide a lot of bang for homeowners’ bucks as well.

 METRO CREATIVE

Home renovations provide a host of benefits. Such projects can increase resale value and improve on the safety, aesthetics and functionality of a home.

Some homeowners may employ the mantra “go big or go home” when they embark on home improvements, thinking that only the largest renovations produce noticeable change. But that’s not the case. Various smaller renovations can provide a lot of bang for homeowners’ bucks as well.

Recommended for you