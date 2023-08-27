Home renovation projects were high on homeowners’ priority lists during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout much of 2020, people across the globe were forced to spend much of their time at home as leaders and governments across the globe sought to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More time at home compelled millions of homeowners to invest more in their properties, thus sparking a renovation boom.

By early 2023, the renovation boom that marked the initial days of the pandemic appeared to have burst. In May 2023, the popular home improvement retailer Home Depot reported its sales had fallen by 4.5% in the first quarter of the year and that its income had fallen by more than 6% from the same period a year earlier. That marked the end of what Home Depot CEO Ted Decker characterized as “a three-year period of unprecedented growth” in the home improvement sector.

