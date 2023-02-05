It’s wintertime and I’ve been listening for the distinct “chirring” of one of our most beautiful forest beauties. The red-headed woodpecker is a gorgeous member of the woodpecker family, nicely decked out as though wearing a tuxedo. Most woodpeckers have at least a touch of crimson on their caps, but the red-headed woodpecker has a bright unmistakable bold crimson hood. In fact, their scientific name includes erythrocephalus and is a nod to their “red head.”

The bright red hood is found on both males and females. Their snowy white chest and belly contrasts nicely with the deep bluish-black plumage of their wings. Outfitted in these three solid tones and missing the mottling, spotting, or barring seen on most woodpeckers, they are just remarkable to behold. Juveniles resemble the adults but are an overall dull, sooty grey with some barring on the white of their wings.

