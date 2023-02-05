It’s wintertime and I’ve been listening for the distinct “chirring” of one of our most beautiful forest beauties. The red-headed woodpecker is a gorgeous member of the woodpecker family, nicely decked out as though wearing a tuxedo. Most woodpeckers have at least a touch of crimson on their caps, but the red-headed woodpecker has a bright unmistakable bold crimson hood. In fact, their scientific name includes erythrocephalus and is a nod to their “red head.”
The bright red hood is found on both males and females. Their snowy white chest and belly contrasts nicely with the deep bluish-black plumage of their wings. Outfitted in these three solid tones and missing the mottling, spotting, or barring seen on most woodpeckers, they are just remarkable to behold. Juveniles resemble the adults but are an overall dull, sooty grey with some barring on the white of their wings.
Observing these medium-sized woodpeckers, you might see them fly out to capture insects in flight. Fond of storing their food, large grasshoppers may be captured and wedged into cracks in snags or dead trees for future dining. One of only a handful of woodpeckers known to cache their food, they also plug acorns into crevices they dig out. Insect eaters, they will sometimes come to feeders for suet. If you see them moving about on tree trunks, you may see how their short, rigid tail feathers prop them against the tree as their long, clawed toes anchor them.
Preferring cavities of snags for nest building, watch for them during our winter months in pine forests that have been managed with prescribed fire. The bird’s heavy, sharp bill is used to creating nesting cavities and the male does most of the work. It’s a lot of pecking and may take up to two weeks to complete.
Impacted by habitat loss, they return to suitable nesting sites year after year and will use a cavity if it is still available. Clearing of land and elimination of dead or dying pines have caused their populations to decline so if you have a dead tree that does not impact your home, consider leaving it stand. Like a natural condominium for wildlife, dead trees are the apartment complexes of our natural environments.