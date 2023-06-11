Living adjacent to a large pond, each year flocks of birds return to nest and raise young. As the pine warblers depart, the grackle families arrive and begin to clean out the bird feeder. It is a tough proposition to keep seed stocked because it seems as soon as I fill the hopper, they are lined up to eat. Considering their beauty and lively ruckus, I genuinely enjoy their presence even if their abundant numbers impact my seed budget.

This year a grackle family nested in the top of a dead palm adjacent to my property. I delighted in watching the glossy black birds swoop and dart about, then enter the nesting cavity found in the top of the slumped over palm crown. As the sun rose each morning, the iridescent glow of the adult birds would shine as they surveyed the surroundings. Eventually the young fledged and began greedily begging and chirping from the lower-level branches near the feeder. One afternoon I observed an adult going back and forth from the dangling suet block to the young fledgling. Imagining the exhaustion of such activity, I wished for the baby bird to hop on over a bit closer to make the feeding a bit less work.

Recommended for you