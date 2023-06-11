Living adjacent to a large pond, each year flocks of birds return to nest and raise young. As the pine warblers depart, the grackle families arrive and begin to clean out the bird feeder. It is a tough proposition to keep seed stocked because it seems as soon as I fill the hopper, they are lined up to eat. Considering their beauty and lively ruckus, I genuinely enjoy their presence even if their abundant numbers impact my seed budget.
This year a grackle family nested in the top of a dead palm adjacent to my property. I delighted in watching the glossy black birds swoop and dart about, then enter the nesting cavity found in the top of the slumped over palm crown. As the sun rose each morning, the iridescent glow of the adult birds would shine as they surveyed the surroundings. Eventually the young fledged and began greedily begging and chirping from the lower-level branches near the feeder. One afternoon I observed an adult going back and forth from the dangling suet block to the young fledgling. Imagining the exhaustion of such activity, I wished for the baby bird to hop on over a bit closer to make the feeding a bit less work.
There are several species of this bird in the United States with a lot of variations. In our region of Florida, we see the Common Grackle and Boat-tailed Grackle. Here year-round, these birds mix with blackbirds but shine beautifully when seen in full sunlight. Iridescent with a rainbow or multicolored effect on the feathers when in just the right light, take note of where you predominantly see the colors and the bird’s eye color to help you identify it. A thick, heavy black bill and long tails are also easy to notice with Boat-tailed Grackle’s tail appearing much oversized for its body.
Common grackles will have a multicolored sheen and pale iris on both the adult male and female birds. Juveniles are dark brown with dark eyes. Boat-tailed Grackles are larger than the jay-sized Common Grackle and have a dark iris. The sheen on this bird will be more of a turquoise on the body with a purplish hood over the head. Found in coastal areas, they are impossible to miss whether you are in town or out at the marina. Common Grackles are seen in parking lots, parks, and other urban areas as well as backyards and woodlands.
Fond of feeders, cracked corn is a favorite of this species. Sprinkle feed on the ground where these foraging species prefer, and you’ll have better odds of other birds also being able to feed. Noisy and gregarious, grackles tend to take over once they arrive and will even steal food from pet bowls, dredging dry morsels in water prior to consuming or feeding it to young.