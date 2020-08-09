If you are new to Florida, you might find yourself boggled by the diversity of our state. Most people know our Sunshine State beaches and with nearly 2,000 miles of coastline it is no surprise. What might come as a shock is that almost half of our state is forest. Watersheds, wetlands, rivers and springs are also abundant and home to endangered wildlife and plants that survive only in extremely specific locations and conditions. With 80 distinct ecosystems, where does one start learning?
Beginning here at home might be a good start. In Highlands County, you will find an abundance of natural diversity. Chances are you are used to seeing a lot of plants, wildlife and birds you might have noticed look different from wherever you were previously. How to figure out what you are viewing?
Guided nature hikes and tours at our local state park are a great way to boost wildlife knowledge, but due to COVID restrictions, these are currently limited. While you wait for a chance to partake of a nature excursion, why not embark on one of your own? A simple camera or Smartphone, a note pad and a good guidebook can help you discover more about the critters you might happen to see.
Picking a guidebook is all about personal preferences. If you are someone who wants to quickly compare what you have seen against photos, Florida’s Fabulous series may be just the thing. The large, glossy, magazine-like format offers beautiful, full-color photos and cool facts about all sorts of Florida wildlife and ecosystems. Available on Amazon or bookstores, the series also offers editions about fish, trees and recreation.
If you are taking your guidebook with you, a smaller, more portable version to consider would be the “National Audubon Society Field Guide to Florida.” A bit larger than the average Smartphone, it can easily ride in your car, gear bag or pocket for in-the-field general identification. While it does not have all creatures or critters within its pages, it is a great beginner guide to all things Florida.
Once you have been bitten by the bug of Florida outdoors, you will likely find something that really hits your fancy. Whether that’s bugs, reptiles, butterflies or flowers, there are specific guides that go more in-depth on the particular subject you have been drawn into. In addition to those guidebooks, a plethora of websites can be perused and are extremely helpful when splitting the hairs on plant, insect, or bird identification. Some of my personal favorites include allaboutbirds.org, bugguide.net, myfwc.com and wildlifeflorida.org.
Enjoy learning more about this amazing state. Florida’s biological diversity is astounding and will surprise you for years to come. Interested in learning specifically about the rare plants and animals in our county? Check out fnai.org/FieldGuide for an online listing of the rare plant and animals of our region. In no time you’ll be a NatureNerd too! Hope to see you out there in the woods or visit me at DorothyLHarris.com for even more nature and exploration.