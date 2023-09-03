The deadly wildfires in Hawaii this month were fueled in part by plants, in particular invasive grasses that have taken over land once occupied by sugar and pineapple plantations.

Some plants are more flammable than others, says Michele Steinberg, wildfire division director at the National Fire Protection Association. But "there is no such thing as a fireproof plant," she says — all plants can ignite under the right conditions.

