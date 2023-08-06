Housing costs quadruple

The past decade has seen a monumental shift in the American real estate market.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Choosing between a 2,300-square-foot home in Michigan or a 400-square-foot home in Hawaii? Surprisingly, the cost is the same, which only helps to emphasize the wide range of affordability in homes nationwide.

Those aren’t the only states with considerable disparities in housing costs. The past decade has seen a monumental shift in the American real estate market. Housing prices have skyrocketed, making homeownership a dream that seems increasingly out of reach for many, especially those looking to buy for the first time.

Recommended for you