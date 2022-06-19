Home burglaries immediately conjure images of criminals clad in head-to-toe black and lurking outside the homes of unsuspecting homeowners, patiently waiting for the lights to go out so they can enter and steal valuables. Such images have been in the public consciousness for so long that it’s easy to overlook the threat posed by home burglaries. But these statistics indicate just how potent and dangerous a threat burglaries remain.
- More than one million burglaries take place in the United States each year. (Source: The Federal Bureau of Investigation)
- More than 137,000 burglaries occurred in Canada in 2020. (Statista)
- Homes without a home security system are 300 percent more likely to be burglarized than homes with such a system. (The National Council for Home Safety and Security)
- Residential burglar alarm systems have been linked to a steady decrease in burglaries. Researchers at Rutgers University examined burglaries in Newark over a five-year period, ultimately concluding that an increase in registered home burglar alarms coincided with a decrease in burglaries. (Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice)
- Burglaries are more likely to occur during the day than at night. Break-ins are 6% more likely to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. while people are outside of their homes. (NCHSS)
- Forceful entry is required in 95% of all home invasions. Forceful entry could involve breaking a window, picking a lock or kicking in a door. Burglars may use pry bars, pliers, screwdrivers, or small hammers to gain entry into a home. (NCHSS)
- Desperation motivates 85% of the individuals who break into homes. That underscores how dangerous interactions with burglars can be for residents of homes that have been broken into. (University of North Carolina at Charlotte)
- Someone is home during roughly 28% of all burglaries, and 26% of those individuals are harmed. (U.S. Department of Justice)
- Eighty-three percent of burglars admitted they look to see if a home has an alarm before they decide to burglarize it. Sixty percent of burglars admitted they would change their minds about burglarizing a property if they became aware a home as a security system. (UNC Charlotte)