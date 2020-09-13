This home is located at 2787 Duffer Road in Golf Hammock of Sebring. It is priced at $189,000 and is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Nestled on a large corner lot in the high demand Golf Hammock community, this home has received lots of updates. The spacious and sprawling floor plan boasts over 1,900 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is room for everyone as there is both a living room and a family room as well as a breakfast nook and formal dining room. The beautiful granite kitchen has tons of counter space to meal prep and entertain.
There is lots of kitchen storage with plenty of cabinets and a pantry closet for added storage. The large granite breakfast bar overlooks the breakfast nook and family room, as well as a pass-through window and granite bar out to the back screen porch. There are sliding doors to the porch from the family room, dining room and master bedroom. The home features a split floor plan. The private intimate master suite has a large walk-in closet and private bath with walk-in shower. There is even a dressing/makeup vanity for her.
Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are across the house. Both bathrooms feature granite vanities. There is an indoor laundry room and attached two-car garage. New carpet is throughout the house, new interior and exterior paint, new A/C condenser, new granite in the kitchen and baths, new fixtures and more.
This home is being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $189,900. Call us at 863-658-3780.