Welcome to 4109 Par Court in Sebring. This home is priced at $459,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.

This spacious Golf Hammock pool home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. There is so much to offer in Golf Hammock whether you are looking for a home in a fantastic family-oriented neighborhood or a retiree retreat with a championship golf course, driving range and clubhouse for socializing with friends after. The home is situated on a large one-acre corner lot at the entrance to a quiet cul-de-sac and is walking distance to the clubhouse and restaurant.

