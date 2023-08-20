Welcome to 4109 Par Court in Sebring. This home is priced at $459,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This spacious Golf Hammock pool home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. There is so much to offer in Golf Hammock whether you are looking for a home in a fantastic family-oriented neighborhood or a retiree retreat with a championship golf course, driving range and clubhouse for socializing with friends after. The home is situated on a large one-acre corner lot at the entrance to a quiet cul-de-sac and is walking distance to the clubhouse and restaurant.
Walking up to the front door, the curb appeal is very inviting with new landscaping. As you enter through the front door you will step into the spacious foyer that leads to the living room to the left and kitchen, dining room and family ahead and to the right. The 23-by-14-foot living room extends to the lanai through sliding glass doors. The family room is the heart of this home and is perfect when entertaining.
A large breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the family room. The kitchen has lots of granite counter space, a large pass-through window to the lanai bar, and new LG stainless appliances.
The family room is a spacious area with a with a beautiful brick fireplace and built-ins. Sliding glass doors open to the lanai.
The home has a wonderful floor plan and flow when entertaining.
The owner’s suite has a resort vibe with glass doors overlooking the lanai. The private bathroom has a dual sink vanity and an adjoining toilet/shower room. The second and third bedroom are a nice size and share a hall/guest bathroom. The fourth bedroom is ideal for an in-law suite with its private entrance. If you are working remotely, repurpose this space as a home office. The home features an in-house laundry with new Samsung washer and dryer.
The screened lanai is a great spot for enjoying the outdoors. You will love spending time in the lanai and pool area whether grilling out, dining or enjoying a morning cup of coffee. The pool is 33-by-15 feet and caged for year-round enjoyment. The pool deck lanai is pavers. The pool screens have been recently replaced and the pool pump is new. The backyard is fenced. The home is move-in ready and waiting for a new owner to this Par Court home.
To schedule a showing or for more information call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.