This home is at 4509 Calatrava Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $339,500 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is located in the heart of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Golf Country Club. The home was built in 2005 and features a spacious open floor plan with no carpet and 1,996 living square feet (under air-conditioned space) and 2,546 total square feet (under roof, including garage and porch).

