Welcome to 4509 Calatrava Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $339,500 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
This home is located in the heart of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Golf Country Club. The home was built in 2005 and features a spacious open floor plan with no carpet and 1,996 living square feet (under air-conditioned space) and 2,546 total square feet (under roof, including garage and porch).
When you come up to the front door you will notice the elevated entry way, front clear storm door and tiled entry. Upon entering the home, you will be pleasantly surprised to see the expansive open space. The home has a lot of “flex” space to its floor plan. There is a formal dining space, living room, extra open space with a window, perfect for music room or office. The kitchen is large too with lots of cabinets and countertop space and a breakfast bar area.
All of this has sliding glass windows that open to the 38-by-12-foot screened back patio.
The floor plan is split, meaning primary suite on one side of the home and the guest bedrooms and bathrooms on the other side. Perfect for growing families or anyone that has the need for the extra space. The primary suite has ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower and oversized vanity area. There are sliding glass doors here that access the rear screened-in porch too. The other bedrooms are spacious in size and both have oversized closets.
The rear porch overlooks the large fenced-in backyard, that is ready for your family furbaby or just a secure place for your kids to play.
For peace of mind, this home just had a new roof installed and has solar panels. This means your electric bills go from $190 to $35 a month. That’s right. That is a huge savings monthly.
This home is in the desirable community of Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. There are two public championship golf courses, community pool, pickleball courts and more (there may be a small access fee for these, and golf is additional but no mandatory fees). Sun ‘N Lake also has underground utilities, central water and sewers (with false tanks with alarms on them). They have a multimillion-dollar clubhouse with 5-star restaurant. Sun ‘N Lake is a community within a community, so you get fire department, full-time security and a city administration. You are close medical, schools, shopping, restaurants and more.
This home is presented by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can call Dawn directly to make your private tour appointment at 863-381-0400. Remember, to buy or sell, call Dawn Dell.