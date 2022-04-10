This home and acreage is located at 3897 E. Old Bombing Range Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $549,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Bring your horses, cows, chickens, dogs and the kids – there’s room for everyone! The property consists of a spacious four-bedroom, four-bath, two-car garage, pool home. In includes two barns, a workshop, four fenced pastures and much more on almost 14 acres of land.
The home itself offers 3,696 square feet of living area and 6,930 total square footage. It features a formal living and dining room, plus the kitchen is open to another huge dining area separated by a breakfast bar and includes a large pantry, wood cabinets, a new refrigerator and more.
Just off the kitchen is a humongous, tiled, 26-by-40-foot family/game/recreation room with twin his and her bathrooms. Imagine all the fun you can have in this room with a pool table, ping pong table and even corn hole boards – it’s that big! It also has a wet bar and refrigerator for parties, plus it opens with two sets of sliding glass doors to the spacious 36-by-55-foot lanai and pool area. The 15-by-30-foot inground pool is completely private with a surrounding wall and screen enclosure.
The owner’s suite features a corner brick fireplace, walk-in closet and a large bathroom with step-up jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, plus a third separate sink and dressing area. The sliding glass doors open to the pool and a separate door leads to the fenced side yard. For added privacy, the three guest bedrooms and bath are on the other side of the house.
This home also features two A/C systems, a metal roof, an oversized two-car garage with golf cart door, window awnings, brick front elevation and a long open porch with white columns that add to its curb appeal.
The property includes a 12-by-20-foot utility/workshop with electric and golf cart door, a 50-by-60-foot pole barn, plus a second barn with cement floor, four separate fenced pastures and automatic watering system for your animals, and two separate driveways.
All of this and more on just under 14 acres will have you whistling “Green acres is the place to be, farm living is the life for me”! MLS #286182
For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com.