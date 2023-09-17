This home is at 1635 Sentinel Point Road in Sebring. It is offered at $740,000 and listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
Close to everything, yet a million miles from the ordinary. This home, within walking distance of Lake Josephine, may be the most spectacular pool waterfront home on the market.
This 2005 custom four-bedroom, three-bath pool home is on almost an acre with close to 4,000 living square feet that includes a huge 25-by-35-foot attached, two-car garage, plus a fully air-conditioned detached 30-by-50-foot garage workshop with a full kitchen, bath and office.
This is a secluded oasis. Enter the electronically controlled gated entrance and step into total privacy. The inside has an open, split floor plan, and the pool and backyard is amazing with its tropical landscaping including your very own pond and water fountain that lights up at night, a huge, oversized pool, great for swimming laps or relaxing, plus there is a heated built-in, hot tub spa and a shallow 10-foot swim-out area for lounging. There is a hiGH-quality solar system to heat the pool and hot tub, which heats up fast when needed. The pool also has an electric pool heater.
Inside the caged pool area is an outdoor summer kitchen with covered tongue-and-groove wood ceiling and travertine tile for a spectacular patio finish. Easy roll-down hurricane shutters for the pool area provide a quick lock down. The pool has a top-of-the-line pebble tech finish.
The street entry gate is electronic and can be opened from inside the house.
This home has just about everything you would look for in a pool home. Enter the huge open living area and enjoy a split floor plan. There is new vinyl plank flooring in all the rooms in the main house with tile in the kitchen and baths. The home also has newer Thermopane windows for added insulation, crown molding in decorative areas, five-inch baseboards, cathedral ceilings, large kitchen with lots of counter space, real wood cabinets and granite countertops plus a large pantry. There is so much room you can throw a football across the living room.
There is a detached two-plus-car garage workshop with an additional kitchen and full bathroom, all air-conditioned, plus a newer 26-by40-foot pole barn with side panels and room for two RV’s or boats. Lights are everywhere, landscaping lights and full irrigation system. There is no homeowner association and there are no restrictions.
There is a pond off the back of the home that leads into Lake Josephine. There is a small dock you can fish from as well.
It’s a secluded paradise with room for all your toys or hobbies. New brick paver side walkways were added, and the entire driveway has been paved. Sitting areas have been added and irrigation with micro jets are in every part of the yard to cover all the tropical lush landscaping that makes this so private. Outdoor lights are in the landscaping, back yard, plus the pond has a huge waterspout with color lights.
This is a one-of-a-kind location just minutes from the Lake Josephine boat ramp and just minutes to lake June, Lake Placid or Lake Istokpoga and many other lakes. Everything is well maintained.
There is newer air conditiong. A whole house water treatment system included. Solar is paid for and owned.
It is close to town yet a million miles from ordinary. Get an offer in before it’s gone. Priced to sell at $740,000. Call Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus at 863-214-3663 to set up a showing. Go to www.highlandscountyhomes.com and see all the photos.