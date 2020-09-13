This home is at 1008 Garland Avenue in Sebring. It is priced for $199,500 and is listed with Lisa Terrell and Jeniffer Padron Padilla with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Open house from 1-3 p.m. today.
This brand new three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage split plan home is located in one of the most popular areas of Sebring — Lake Haven Estates. Nicely landscaped with open floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring throughout.
The master suite has his and hers closets, dual sinks, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower. Spacious guest bedrooms with private guest bathroom, tiled bathtub/shower and in-house laundry room. There is a utility sink in the garage area.
This property is centrally located and close to shopping, yet has a country feel. Come take a peek!
For additional information and to schedule a private showing, please contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or Jeniffer Padron Padilla at 863-991-4881.