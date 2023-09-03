VANCOUVER, British Columbia — In a recent survey of Canadian homeowners, Square One found that 10% of homeowners were renting out at least one secondary suite in their home. More surprisingly, as many as 2.7% of homeowners are renting out multiple rental suites within their home — and many of those additional suites may be illegal.

Despite the present housing crisis, most cities in Canada strictly limit the number of secondary suites that a single-family property can have — most of the time, that limit is one. Whether a basement suite or a laneway house, typical municipal bylaws allow two living suites per single-family lot: one primary and one secondary. While some provinces, including BC and Ontario, have introduced legislation to relax these restrictions, progress remains slow. Nevertheless, based on Square One’s research, more than one-quarter of homes have more than one rental suite.

