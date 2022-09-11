COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church.

This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak panels; some will have the white-painted cinder block walls of former Sunday school classrooms. Someone’s living room will sit roughly in the footprint of the former baptismal pool.

Recommended for you