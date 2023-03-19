Pointing out the purple martins flying about, the thin tinkling calls alerted me to another flock of birds erratically flying in formation. I gestured to the sky where a group of birds drifted as though a handful of confetti had been tossed to the wind.

“Those are cedar waxwings,” I exclaimed, delighted to see them swooping in. My friend shaded her eyes and strained to see. Remarking how she didn’t know how I could see those birds and know what they were, I shared the strains of thin short whistles and the exuberant flight pattern. Sure enough the grouping of birds suddenly shifted and slipped as a unit into a holly tree. Too far for us to observe more than the movements, I knew the birds would be feeding a while before flying off once again.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

Cedar waxwings may appear sickly or “drunk” following a gorging on overripe, fermented berries.