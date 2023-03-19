Pointing out the purple martins flying about, the thin tinkling calls alerted me to another flock of birds erratically flying in formation. I gestured to the sky where a group of birds drifted as though a handful of confetti had been tossed to the wind.
“Those are cedar waxwings,” I exclaimed, delighted to see them swooping in. My friend shaded her eyes and strained to see. Remarking how she didn’t know how I could see those birds and know what they were, I shared the strains of thin short whistles and the exuberant flight pattern. Sure enough the grouping of birds suddenly shifted and slipped as a unit into a holly tree. Too far for us to observe more than the movements, I knew the birds would be feeding a while before flying off once again.
Cedar waxwings are simply gorgeous birds to behold. Seen in flocks in our region during the winter months, the scattered flight patterns and flock size may cause you to take note of their presence. Also, as they descend to feed on berries or fruit in our native trees and shrubs, the activity is often noticeable as the birds swoop in suddenly as a group to gorge on berries.
Named for a brilliant red secretion that makes the wing tips of some bird’s secondaries look like they have just been dipped in red wax or paint, their overall appearance is exquisite. Warm brown over the head and chest, their facial markings of a thick black eye strip outlined in white and extending to the erect crest similar to that of a northern cardinal make this bird unmistakable. Add to these bold markings their gray and charcoal back and tail feathers and light lemon-yellow belly, their beauty is finished off with bold bright yellow tips on their tail feathers. Having a smooth or sleek appearance overall, when perched they look quite regal and elegant and are easy to identify.
Breeding far to the north during the summer months, enjoy these during our mild Florida winters. Watch for them on holly bushes or trees, in fruit orchards or where hanging vines offer a plethora of berries to feed on. Their sudden appearance may remind you of that handful of confetti tossed in the breeze as they erratically fly in, darting this way or that as a unit. If you’re fortunate enough to see them perched in a group, watch their behaviors. Birds will sometimes pass berries to one another or feed another bird within the group.