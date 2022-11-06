This home is at 2971 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $6,900,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Masterfully designed, built with the finest finishes and fixtures, is this spectacular luxury estate on about 2.5 acres on the sandy shores of Lake Jackson. Through a double gated entrance, you’ll arrive at your private park-like oasis to a stunning, modern, fully automated Smart Home. Boasting 14,000-plus square feet of living area, furnished, six bedrooms with balconies overlooking the lake, elevator, seven full baths, three half baths and four-car, air-conditioned garage plus a two-car garage.
From the moment you enter, you’re immediately mesmerized by a captivating grand double staircase entrance adorned with a handcrafted, glass blown chandelier, breathtaking lake views, gorgeous 24-by-24-inch marble crema nacar polished tile and magnificent Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring. Aesthetically designed linear air diffusers and 11-inch baseboards throughout.
Exquisite, top-of the line, gourmet chef’s kitchen with Armadi cabinets, under-the-counter L.E.D. lighting, plenty of deep drawers, L.E.D. lighted slide-outs inside drawers, additional center island with connected breakfast table, seats five, and built-in wireless phone charging station. It also includes beautiful Taj Mahal QUARTZITE waterfall breakfast bars, all kitchen countertops and backsplash, an eight-burner WOLF gas stove with double oven, additional electric wall oven plus microwave/convection oven, a BOSCH dishwasher and two Thermador built-in refrigerators and freezer.
Spacious, open dining room, can be as casual or as formal as you wish, that comfortably seats 12 plus a coffee bar (Grotto) equipped with a Franke bar sink, clear ice machine, under-counter Perlick refrigerator, Fisher & Paykel dish drawer and stealth hidden speakers. Wine enthusiasts will be in awe of the impressive 3,500-bottle capacity, state-of-the-art wine cellar with commercial quality chiller and bar room.
Strategically designed in the living area, is the summer kitchen with leathered granite, equipped with Echelon gas grill with triple burners and rotisserie, Thermador oven, Fire Magic searing grill and side burner, two under-counter Perlick refrigerators and very large power vents/range hood.
Dramatic, stunning master suite, over 2,000 square feet, with fireplace, wet/coffee bar, Spectacular 1½ bathrooms, onyx countertops, massage room and a customized dream closet measuring about 29 feet, 4 inches by 31 feet. Your family or guests will appreciate having their own full bathrooms in their bedroom and the convenience of a laundry room on each floor.
Many spaces for entertaining on a grand scale while still providing the comfort for a family to enjoy, including a card room, games room and watch your favorite sport or movie in the amazing Home cinema complete with eight leather recliners, full surround sound home theater system with Marantz audio and a 130-inch Stewart Film screen.
Car fanatics will appreciate the luxury of the air conditioned, four-car garage with Swisstrax flooring, two floor drains, Tesla charging station, utility cabinets, double door refrigerator and a freezer. A fun, one-of-a-kind 1,000-foot go-kart track professionally designed by Alan Wilson; go-karts included.
Have peace of mind with 180 kw whole house natural gas Generac generator & hurricane proof, Low E, double pane, impact (Pella) windows and doors. Home automation system controls TV’s, surround sound system streaming to 35 zones, lighting and more.
Enjoy the great fishing or water skiing on Lake Jackson from your composite dock walkway and tiled roof boathouse, with lifts for Seadoos and boat. What an amazing balance of comfort and luxury in this home.
