This home is at 2971 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $6,900,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.

Masterfully designed, built with the finest finishes and fixtures, is this spectacular luxury estate on about 2.5 acres on the sandy shores of Lake Jackson. Through a double gated entrance, you’ll arrive at your private park-like oasis to a stunning, modern, fully automated Smart Home. Boasting 14,000-plus square feet of living area, furnished, six bedrooms with balconies overlooking the lake, elevator, seven full baths, three half baths and four-car, air-conditioned garage plus a two-car garage.

Recommended for you