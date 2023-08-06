This home is at 1625 Sunrise Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $520,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Welcome to this stunning, custom-built luxury home that is in one of the most sought-after communities in Highlands County – Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. This home was built in 2019 by Steve Service, a premier home builder with uncompromising quality.
As you arrive at the property you will notice the stone facade, lush landscaping that is freshly mulched and trimmed to perfection.
While entering this home, you will immediately be captured by the modern elegance, soaring 12-foot ceilings, 8-foot doors, open floor concept, and intricate woodwork with so much attention to detail.
The two-tone kitchen, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, Whirlpool stainless appliances, spacious island, an abundance of cabinets, breakfast nook, and a separate formal dining area.
The light and bright spa-like ensuite has two vanities, a soaker tub, marble walls and floors, a large shower and a 17-by-9-foot custom walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelving. The cleverly designed split bedroom plan features Jack and Jill bathroom, which ensures maximum privacy for guests.
There is an indoor laundry room with additional storage space and an oversized two-car-plus golf cart garage. Additional features include a half bath off the living space, upgraded light fixtures in the kitchen, entryway and half bath, window shades, energy efficient Low E Thermopane windows, battery operated hurricane shutters, security system, well irrigation, and an EV hook up.
It’s apparent the owners have taken great pride in this property.
For additional information or a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or email lterrell@ bhhsflpg.com