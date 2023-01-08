LAKE PLACID — Compton Realty is proud to announce that Ivan Suarez-Alva has joined the successful, full service real estate team. Suarez-Alva is a young, aspiring entrepreneur striving every day to learn more and be more. He wants to make the most out of this business for the people he is going to meet, the lessons he is going to learn on the way, and most importantly, the hardships, because that is what builds character over time.
Kristy Fletcher, Broker for Compton Realty, invites all of Suarez-Alva’s friends and acquaintances to give him a call. He is eager to be one of the top agents in the community and committed to beginning his successful real estate career.