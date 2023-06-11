This home is at 4930 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $549,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Built in 2022, this home boasts over 2,390 living square feet with over 3,680 total square feet. This three-bedroom, two-bath plus office custom-built luxury home is overlooking the prestigious Deer Run Golf Course. It is surrounded by newer homes in one of the most sought-after communities in Highlands County – Sun ‘N Lake.
Upon arriving you will notice the beautifully landscaped yard with a mixture of stone, mulch and a concrete sidewalk to the golf cart door. Enter through the front screened porch area to an open floor concept, soaring ceilings, natural lighting, sliders off the living space that open to a 30-by-13-foot porch, ideal for entertaining with a full view of the golf course. There are quartz countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, over-the-stove fully vented hood, built-in microwave, soft close cabinets and a 9-by-5-foot pantry.
The owner’s ensuite features dual vanities, a water closet, natural stone pebble flooring in the shower, and a large walk-in closet. Conveniently off the master is the laundry room, upper cabinets for extra storage, utility sink and access to the garage. On the opposite side of the home there are two spacious guest bedrooms with a private bathroom between.
The home also has an oversized garage with an 8-foot garage door, deep enough for a boat or truck.
Since purchasing this home, the owners spared no expense and have made many upgrades including: Plantation shutters throughout, Skeeter Beater on the main garage and golf cart door, screened front and back porch, custom shade on the sliders in the living room, Wi-Fi controlled irrigation system, generator plug, gutters and non-slip coating on the porch floor. It’s apparent the owners have taken great pride in this property.
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.