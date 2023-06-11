Terrell 1

This home is at 4930 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $549,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Built in 2022, this home boasts over 2,390 living square feet with over 3,680 total square feet. This three-bedroom, two-bath plus office custom-built luxury home is overlooking the prestigious Deer Run Golf Course. It is surrounded by newer homes in one of the most sought-after communities in Highlands County – Sun ‘N Lake.

