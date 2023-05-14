This home is at 4967 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $410,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This custom-built home is located in a very desirable location – Sun ‘N Lake – of Sebring. Surrounded by newer homes, you will be impressed the moment you arrive. Lush landscaping, freshly painted, pillars upon entering, all giving this property the look and feel of opulence. It has an open floor concept, soaring ceilings, high doors throughout, crown molding, a separate dining area, a spacious living room, a decorative chair rail in the breakfast nook and a screened lanai that provides a great space for entertaining.
Granite counter tops are throughout the kitchen. There are pull out drawers in the pantry. Other features in the kitchen include a double sink, stainless steel appliances and wrap-around bar.
This split plan offers a spacious owner’s suite, two closets, a large shower with grab bar, dual sink vanity, soaker tub and a private water room. On the opposite side of the home are two guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between.
An indoor laundry room has ample amount of storage space, utility sink, plus additional upper cabinets.
Welcome to your very own backyard paradise to the rear of the lanai, surrounded by beautified plants, a pergola providing lots of shade on a concrete slab and a concrete walkway to the 10-by-24-foot brand new shed with tie-downs, a ramp and power.
There are so many features that set this property apart, including: new roof, 2022; new A/C, 2021; all new gutters and downspouts; oversized 21.5-by-23-fot garage that holds two vehicles and a golf cart, plus easy-clean rubber matted flooring. This turn-key property has been meticulously maintained. There are some furniture items available for purchase. Come and take a peek at this amazing home.
For additional information and a private tour of this home, please contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.