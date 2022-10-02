This home is located at 4874 Pebble Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $445,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a custom-built, three-bedroom, two-bath, heated salt water pool home that shows like a model and is situated on a nice-sized private lot.
This property will capture your attention the moment you arrive. It is beautifully landscaped, has decorative curbing, has been freshly painted and is very inviting. The open-floor concept includes cathedral ceiling, soft gray tones, laminate flooring, separate dining space, wrap-around bar in the kitchen, pantry with pull-out shelving, a breakfast nook, GE appliances, convection/air fryer stove, new counter tops, sink and faucet.
The spacious owner’s suite includes a fully tiled shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the home are two large guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between.
There are sliders from the living room and breakfast nook that leads to a 14-by-28-foot air-conditioned lanai with a wet bar.
This home is move-in ready with many features and upgrades in 2021 and 2022 that include: metal roof, caged in-ground swimming pool, deck, entire home solar system with a 25-year warranty, interior and exterior paint, irrigation system, pump, controls, ceiling fans, fixtures, whole house water filter and window treatment throughout.
This property is located towards the end of Pebble Beach with little thru traffic. It’s apparent the owners have taken pride in the updates and maintenance of this property. It is situated in a top-notch community that offers two championship golf courses, pickleball, fitness center, tennis courts, Island View Restaurant, dog park and much more. Take a peek. You will not be disappointed.
To schedule a private viewing of this amazing property, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.