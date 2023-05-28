This home is located at 6938 Cecilia Avenue in Sebring. The home is priced at $309,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This spacious villa lives like a single-family home. Located in the sought-after community of Magnolia Place, a neighborhood within Sun ‘N Lake, this lovely four-bedroom plus office, two-bath home is the perfect home for someone that expects the finer things in life.
As you pull in the brick paver driveway, you’ll be welcomed by the Mediterranean inspired exterior features with tile roof.
Enter the 20-foot high foyer of this executive home through the leaded glass front door with matching sidelights and transom window above to find an open floor plan with upscale features such as tall ceilings, crown moldings, wide baseboards, French doors, and tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.
Situated in the middle of the home is the spacious 16-by-25-foot great room, open to the kitchen and dining room.
The chef in the family is sure to love the kitchen. It boasts staggered cherry cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, wine rack, and an island with bar seating. With this popular open floor plan, the chef is never far from the action.
Open the double French doors to enter the 20-by-13-foot owner’s suite with a tray ceiling, and roomy his and her walk-in closets. You’re going to love the spa-inspired bath with a corner jetted tub, tiled walk-in shower, dual sink vanity with granite and a private water closet.
There are three more nice-sized bedrooms and a full bath for your guests, as well as an office for you that would also make a great craft or exercise room. The convenient indoor laundry room with sink has plenty of cabinets for storage. All of this, plus a two-car garage, private courtyard, covered front entryway, and backyard patio for grilling makes this home a must see.
Built in 2007, this home has 2,223 square feet of living area with 2,772 total square footage.