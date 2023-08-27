This home is at 3810 El Rado Drive in Sebring. It is offered at $324,900 and is listed with Lisa Kneram with Re/Max Realty Plus.

Welcome to this home located in beautiful Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. You will see when you arrive that the landscaping is well groomed and manicured. This one-owner home has been loved and it shows. This home has been a seasonal home to the owner since it was built.

Recommended for you