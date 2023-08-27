This home is at 3810 El Rado Drive in Sebring. It is offered at $324,900 and is listed with Lisa Kneram with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Welcome to this home located in beautiful Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. You will see when you arrive that the landscaping is well groomed and manicured. This one-owner home has been loved and it shows. This home has been a seasonal home to the owner since it was built.
Sun ‘N Lake is centrally located to all amenities, medical and hospital within minutes from this home. It is a short five-minute drive to U.S. 27 off Schumacher Road.
You walk up to the welcoming front entrance into the open floor plan, showcasing the grand living room. It boasts open display shelves and tile flooring. It flows into the formal dining room, encased with stellar corner posts. This is perfect for entertaining and showcasing your beautiful formal dining room table. This room then flows into the kitchen that will be sure to please the chef in the family.
The kitchen is large enough to enjoy cooking together as a family. There is lots of cabinetry, pantry and appliances. The kitchen looks into the sitting room/breakfast area (currently used as a den).
The master bedroom has crown molding and tray ceilings. There are two his ‘n her walk-in closets, so there will be no fighting over closet space here. As you enter into the master bathroom, you will enjoy the double vanity sinks. There is a large walk-in shower, private water closet, and for a perfect relaxing soak there is a jetted soaking tub.
Across the other side of the home there are two guest bedrooms that are ample in size with a guest bathroom. The third bedroom has french doors. This would also make a perfect office or den, as well.
On the rear of the home there is a beautiful porch, all tiled, equipped with a ceiling fan and fully screened.
There are two french door entrances from the living room and the den area.
Let’s take a walk over to the oversized laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. This is located off the kitchen. There is plenty of room to house a freezer or extra refrigerator.
This room leads out to your two-car garage.
This move-in ready home is waiting for you. Call today for your personal showing.
Lisa Kneram is a real estate agent with Re/Max Realty Plus. Contact her at 863-443-9276.