This home is at 1300 Putter Court in Sebring. It is offered at $369,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.

Welcome Home! This three-bedroom, two-bath home is located in the much desired Golf Hammock and is in move-in ready condition. This home offers an open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings throughout the living, kitchen and dining area.

