This home is at 1300 Putter Court in Sebring. It is offered at $369,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Welcome Home! This three-bedroom, two-bath home is located in the much desired Golf Hammock and is in move-in ready condition. This home offers an open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings throughout the living, kitchen and dining area.
Some of the updated features include: The roof has just been replaced February 2023; newer thermopane windows; wood flooring in the dining, living and family room; updated kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets that offer plenty of counter and cabinet space; granite counter tops and stone backsplash; and both baths include new vanities, lighting, fixtures and more.
This home is beautifully situated on a large corner lot that is nicely landscaped.
The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and double pocket doors leading into the 11-by-11-foot office/bonus room. The primary bath includes new wood vanities with quartz countertops, updated shower with glass enclosure, updated faucets, fixtures, mirrors and has two walk-in closets. Both guest bedrooms are nice size rooms and are very light and bright.
You will love this large kitchen with breakfast nook that overlooks the back yard.
The family room is just off the living room and has access to the rear screened porch.
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee or afternoon beverage on the 12-by-18-foot screened porch with tile flooring. You will love watching the birds, wildlife and the peace and quiet that this home offers.
This home is being sold mostly furnished and the seller will provide a list. It is within golf cart distance to the clubhouse and course. Check out this new listing before it is gone.
To arrange for your private showing please contact Teresa and Kevin Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884.