Hopefully, your summer fun will include a little water sport or play time in one of the many amazing lakes in our community. Whether you are there to take out the boat, go fishing, splash, and cool off, or just float around, chances are you’ll easily find today’s critter.
The water strider is an insect that appears to walk on water, and actually is doing just that. Sometimes referred to as pond skaters, it’s quite easy to see how they got that name. Zipping about on the water’s surface much like a figure skater, they rapidly move about, never sinking or getting wet. How do they manage this?
At first glance the insect appears to have two sets of legs stretching far out from its body. Those long, lanky appendages end in delicate feet covered with fine, microscopic hairs that hold air within tiny grooves and repel water. The water strider defies gravity and uses the surface tension of the pond, lake, or stream to hold it upright over the surface. In quiet, placid waters if you look closely, you may even see a depression or denting of the water tension as the insect rests.
Like much of the insect world, this completely foreign ability can really bring a wow factor. Water striders lean into the water’s surface tension to “hold on” so they aren’t submerged or blown across the water if a breeze blows past. Their middle legs are used much like a speed skater and push against those toe holds held in that same surface film by their back legs.
While you are investigating this, look near the head of the insect and you will find another set of much shorter legs near the insect’s mouth. These are used to grab and hold prey as the bug feasts. Water striders are predatory, feeding on other insects that fall into the surface film of the water. Alerted to the struggles via sensory hairs on those front legs, they will skate over and grab up the struggling or deceased insect. As they do, they must be on guard for danger from both above and below as a fish may surface to eat that prey insect and the strider in one gulp. Typically, they will skate over to a sheltered location before piercing the prey and sucking out their fluids.
Found on both fresh and salt water- sometimes far out from land- some of the more than 45 species have wings and can also fly, while others are wingless. Amazingly, some species implement polymorphism, or the ability to alter their adaptive genetics for the next brood. If habitat conditions are well supportive, a wingless generation will be born because nature is also efficient and doesn’t waste energy on useless appendages. As conditions deteriorate however, an adaptive component alters so that the next generation will have wings and be able to fly onto better living conditions to ensure survival.