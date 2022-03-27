With more than 250 species in North America, tiger moths are well dispersed due to the wide variety of plants which their larvae feed on. About the size of a half dollar coin, many are brightly colored or have strongly marked upper wings, which are held closed flat over top of the moth’s body, giving them a flattened appearance.
One quite fancy and remarkable one you may have set eyes on is the virgin tiger moth. Easily standing out from their surroundings due to their bold black striping, the wing pattern may remind you of the seams on a leaded glass window. These markings stand out against yellowish-ivory upper wings and if you’re fortunate enough to see those upper wings spread, the underwings will surprise you with their bright, bold pinkish-orange coloration. The bold markings and colors let predators know these moths are not tasty and should be avoided as a meal.
The Isabella tiger moth is much plainer with an overall yellowish hue but similar in shape and size to the virgin tiger moth. They also have a row of black dots down the “spine” of its furry abdomen and small dark dots near the bottom of the upper wings. Like the larval form of most tiger moths, their caterpillars are densely hairy or spiny in appearance. Though their moth form is not as flashy as some of the other tiger moths, when in larval form, its fuzzy, furry caterpillar is well recognized.
Covered in clusters of fine hairs or “fur,” these caterpillars can curl up into a ball to protect their soft undersides if predators disturb them. If handled by humans, they will do the same and while those mildly prickly hairs can cause some minor irritation to some, for most they are harmless to handle. Brown in the middle and black on either end, these are the familiar banded woolly bear caterpillars we often see zooming across roadways or hiking trails as summer comes to an end.