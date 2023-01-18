Our flaws can be beautiful because they tell a story about a chapter of the life we’ve lived. Scars are a part of our journey. But what if you don’t want your story to be told so boldly?
Treatments to minimize scars are available now. Always ask your practitioner when the time is right to begin applying topical treatments to a wound because it differs with the type of closure. For example, if you have visible stitches, versus those inside of you, or if you are glued together with Steri-Strips, or other adhesives, and so forth.
Let’s start with essential oils. Here are the six best ways to minimize scarring:
Carrot Seed Essential Oil – This contains incredibly powerful antioxidants that act as an antibacterial and antifungal. This oil can be applied topically to help with scarring and dark spots.
Frankincense Oil – This minimizes inflammation. Using this oil while a wound is relatively new may help to potentially prevent any scarring at all due to its anti-inflammatory properties. If using this oil with an existing or healing scar, you’ll likely notice the scar fade some.
Massage – Do not massage around the scar too soon as the pressure and kneading could reopen the wound! Massaging improves blood flow, which in turn promotes pliability within the scar and reduces inflammation. This increases flexibility and allows for better range of motion. After Sam’s knee replacement, I would gently massage around the area, and the back of his knee to reduce his risk of arthrofibrosis.
Vitamin C – Helps minimize raised scar formations, and acts as a brightening agent. In a matter of months, you might notice some fading. Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, however supplementation is better since you get a higher, consistent dose.
Bromelain – Derived from pineapples, this supplement is a digestive enzyme that acts as an anti-inflammatory agent. If taken orally after your surgical procedure, it will help reduce pain and swelling. Bromelain breaks down fibrins which prevents clotting and improves circulation. The Bromelain enzymes essentially dissolve the fibrin thereby reducing the hard tissue surrounding a scar and allowing it to heal and repair itself resulting in a reduced appearance.
Silicone Scar Bandages – These are great bandages to put on a spot that needs to remain flexible and bendable, for example, your neck, or your knee, or your finger. The silicone sheet bandages protect the vulnerable tissue from getting scratched or nicked, plus it reduces itching. Even a scar that is a year or older and well-healed might be affected with the use of silicone gel sheets.
Not all scars are the same, but it can’t hurt to give any of these scar-reducing options a try. If you gain back a little bit of your confidence, it’s rewarding. If you feel happier in your own skin, it’s worth it! If you’d like to read a more detailed version of my article which covers more specialized skin treatments, visit suzycohen.com and sign up for my free weekly newsletter.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.