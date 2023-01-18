Our flaws can be beautiful because they tell a story about a chapter of the life we’ve lived. Scars are a part of our journey. But what if you don’t want your story to be told so boldly?

Treatments to minimize scars are available now. Always ask your practitioner when the time is right to begin applying topical treatments to a wound because it differs with the type of closure. For example, if you have visible stitches, versus those inside of you, or if you are glued together with Steri-Strips, or other adhesives, and so forth.

