Waiting for the storm to blow in, I took a quick walk outdoors to check on the sky. As I gazed upwards, I couldn’t miss the abundance of birds zooming around. Numerous barn swallows were dipping and diving as they circled in widening orbits. Determined to get some photos of these fast fliers, I grabbed my camera and began shooting.

Much like the old saying of being unable to hit the broad side of a barn, most of my images were mere blurs of gray marked with rusty tones. Thankfully, better pictures had been captured by a fellow birder who was happy to share his captures of these beautiful aerial songbirds. Known as the most graceful flyer of the swallow family, the flock of zipping avians were moving through the open grassy areas at incredible speed and agility. Insect eaters, barn swallows feed while they are moving through the sky, deftly plucking insects from the air as they dive.

Recommended for you