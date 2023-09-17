Waiting for the storm to blow in, I took a quick walk outdoors to check on the sky. As I gazed upwards, I couldn’t miss the abundance of birds zooming around. Numerous barn swallows were dipping and diving as they circled in widening orbits. Determined to get some photos of these fast fliers, I grabbed my camera and began shooting.
Much like the old saying of being unable to hit the broad side of a barn, most of my images were mere blurs of gray marked with rusty tones. Thankfully, better pictures had been captured by a fellow birder who was happy to share his captures of these beautiful aerial songbirds. Known as the most graceful flyer of the swallow family, the flock of zipping avians were moving through the open grassy areas at incredible speed and agility. Insect eaters, barn swallows feed while they are moving through the sky, deftly plucking insects from the air as they dive.
Observing their stunning flight, I especially enjoyed watching them skim the surface of a nearby pond. Bill barely breaking the water, the bird scooped up a cooling drink while I desperately attempted to capture the image. So fast was the action that all I was left with was a spray of water droplets and a lovely view of the long-forked tail feathers that help one easily identify the barn swallow.
As small as a sparrow, these beauties are a deep bluish black, much like a pair of dark denim jeans over their head and back while the underparts and belly have a rufous or reddish-orange hue. The throat region is a bolder brick color. If viewed in flight, take special note of the tail. Long feathers extend from both outer edges of the tail and the tail itself has one small dot on each tail feather aligned in a row. Only seen when the tail feathers are splayed out like a lady’s handheld fan, it is a great field mark for identification purposes.
Named for their preference of nesting under the shelter of a barn eave, this species also uses man made structures such as bridges for safe locations to build a nest. Just as they fly to drink from a water body or snatch a bug to eat while zooming around, they scoop up mud and grass to take to a nesting site. They will create a small shelf to sit on and then bring successive bits of mud and grass to create a small cup of hardened mud to lay their eggs within. The sturdy earthen nests may be reused for years to come. Young are fed by both parents who may make up to 50 visits an hour. Voracious feeders, when feeding young they’ve been documented with bringing over 400 meals a day to their nestlings.
In Florida we can enjoy these long-distance migrants for just a brief time as they travel from breeding sites throughout North America to their wintering grounds in Central and South America. Keep an eye out to enjoy their amazing flight of beauty as they head south for the winter.