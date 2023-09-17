Mortgage Rates

A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. 

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.18% from 7.12% last week, according to Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac on Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.02%.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, fell to 6.51% from 6.52% last week. A year ago, it averaged 5.21%, Freddie Mac said.

Recommended for you