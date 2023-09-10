Mortgage Rates

A new home is for sale, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Miami. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell again this week, but remains near the 22-year high it hit three weeks ago, little relief for house hunters facing persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.12% from 7.18% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.89%.

